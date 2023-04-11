WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a high fire danger due to strong winds and warm temperatures in Newaygo County.

The county is currently not allowing open burning due to the dangerous conditions. It is not yet known when it will be allowed again, Newaygo County Emergency Services says.

Open burning is the burning of materials like paper, trees, brush, leaves, grass and other debris that causes smoke or emissions to release into the air. The county is allowing contained, recreational campfires.

Charges for open burning can be anywhere from a misdemeanor to a felony and possible imprisonment of up to 10 years and/or fined no more than $10,000.

The county encourages those affected to check the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s website to see when restrictions are lifted.