Newaygo Public Schools superintendent retiring

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) —The superintendent of Newaygo Public Schools is retiring.

Peg Mathis will be retiring after working for ten years as the superintendent, she said in a letter Friday.

“My forever gratitude to the men and women who have made (the retirees before me) and those that now make (current Lions) Newaygo Public Schools the best school anywhere,” she wrote. “There is not a finer or more dedicated group of people amassed on earth. Please find a teacher or administer today and tell them thanks.”