Newaygo Public Schools shuttering for a week

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Newaygo Public Schools is shutting down for the rest of the week, though it’s unclear why.

School is canceled Tuesday through Friday. Monday, Nov. 15, was already going to be a day off, so students are expected to be back in class Tuesday, Nov. 16. Elementary parent-teacher conferences will be rescheduled.

Superintendent Jeff Wright announced the closure Monday. He would not tell News 8 why it was happening, saying only that “there are several factors that go into making a decision of this nature and we try to keep the best interest of students and staff at the forefront.”

“I recognize that this is a major inconvenience for our families and I am sorry for this situation,” he added.

The district is making meals for kids available to be picked up at the high school from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

