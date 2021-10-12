Newaygo PD earns accreditation

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not just large city police departments working to improve their operations.

Police in the city of Newaygo have completed the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission accreditation process.

Accredited departments volunteer to have a long list of directives, policies, and procedures scrutinized by a special commission.

“The City of Newaygo Police Department continually strives to become one of the most professional departments in West Michigan. MLEAC Accreditation is a big step in the right direction,” Newaygo Police Chief Georgia Andres wrote in a statement to News 8. “With this certificate of accreditation makes NPD the first department in our area to attain accreditation. I hope that our constant pursuit of excellence allows us to serve our great citizens with the utmost professionalism for years to come.”

Newaygo become one of 37 police agencies statewide to earn the accreditation.