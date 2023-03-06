GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking for help finding a 77-year-old man who went missing while on his way back to Michigan from Florida.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Andrew Boyd’s last known location was in Fordsville, Kentucky on March 1. He is driving a 2015 Thor Motor Coach with Michigan registration DEB3351. He is also towing a 2019 Key West boat with Michigan trailer registration E636461.

A courtesy photo of Robert Andrew Boyd’s 2015 Thor Motor Coach.

The sheriff’s office said its been in contact with several agencies outside of Michigan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement.