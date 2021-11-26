Newaygo Co. deputies: Man faces homicide charge in woman’s death

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a woman found dead in a home near Hardy Dam Pond this week was the victim of a homicide.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to S. Fawn Avenue near Sportsman Drive, off S. Elm Avenue in Big Prairie Township, shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a death. Once there, they found the body of a 35-year-old White Cloud woman.

Authorities have not released her name, nor have they indicated how she died.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation led it to a 65-year-old White Cloud man. He was arrested on homicide charges.

Arraignment is scheduled for Monday, after which the man’s name will be released.

Investigators have not said whether or how the victim and suspect knew one another.