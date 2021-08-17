Newaygo Co. deputies ask for help finding missing man

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Newaygo County authorities are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Shane Michael Hornbeck has brown hair and blue eyes. He is described as standing 6-foot-2 and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson hat, black Harley Davidson tank top, blue jeans and black Harley Davidson boots.

Hornbeck was last seen Aug. 11, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday Facebook post. They are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 231.689.7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.689.5288.