NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — An outdoor equipment recreational company is taking the stress out of camping and making it easier for groups to enjoy the outdoors.

“I love the outdoors and I want to bring people outside and enjoy the outdoors as much as I do,” Tim Liberty said. “It’s daunting for first-time campers so I provide a solution with Camp Box.”

Camp Box, which is owned by Liberty, is a new service offered to West Michigan.

Liberty and his team of contractors will help campers select a campsite. On the day of the trip, a trailer filled with everything needed to camp will be delivered to the site.

Items you can expect inside the trailer includes a tent, chairs, sleeping pads, a stove, fire extinguisher, eating and cooking utensils, lanterns, power supply and chord, a first aid kit and more.

“It’s really a full concierge service,” Liberty said.

Liberty will set up your site and take it down when you’re done. That way you get a stress free outdoor experience.

You can pick up the trailer or it can be delivered to you if you’re site is within a 35-mile radius of Newaygo. The company also offers kayaks, bikes and fishing gear for rent.

“Just call me. I’ll take you through the entire process of selecting the right campsite, telling you what you should know and what campsite would be best,” he said.

If you would like to learn more about Camp Box you can visit the company’s website or Facebook page.