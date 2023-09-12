GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — After several months of negotiations, the Grant school board approved a contract with the Family Health Center Monday night.

In a statement, Family Health Care said it was disappointed by the decision to remove a mural at the health center but happy a deal could be made.

“While it is disappointing that the mural must be removed by the end of October, it’s a compromise we reluctantly were willing to accept to ensure the children of the Grant community continue to have access to medical and behavioral health care,” the statement said in part.

Last year, some parents objected to the inclusion of LGBTQ+ symbols on a mural at the health center, which a student designed.

The new three-year contract includes increased transparency and regular updates provided to the board by the clinic. The board will also appoint three parents or guardians and three representatives to an advisory committee that meets four times yearly.

Both the school board and health center said it will not change the way services are provided and will follow all program requirements set by the state.

Regarding future artwork at the health center, the school board said the superintendent and board president must now approve it.

The Grant school board president, Neil Geers, resigned after the school board voted on June 19 to cut ties with Family Health Care, which operates the Child and Adolescent Health Center, after 90 days. On July 10, the board unanimously approved a resolution to enter negotiations with FHC or another provider.