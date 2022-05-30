EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding an 88-year-old woman who went missing near White Cloud Sunday.

Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for Noriko Punches, who was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of E. 16th Street and S. Walnut Avenue in Everett Township, south of White Cloud.

Punches, who has dementia, is believed to have walked away on a large rural wooded property owned by her family, according to state police.

She is described as being around 5-foot and 105 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black tennis shoes, a white T-shirt and a navy blue hoodie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171.