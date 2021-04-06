MSP: Suspect in West MI shooting, fire arrested in TN

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested in connection to a Newaygo-area shooting that wounded a woman last week, Michigan State Police say.

The suspect was arrested Tennessee, MSP said, though it didn’t say exactly where. He is expected to be extradited back to Michigan. The timeline for that remains unclear.

His name was not released pending arraignment and police wouldn’t say how old he is, either.

The shooting happened in the early hours of March 29. MSP said someone opened fire on a home on Fox Drive near Thornapple Avenue in Grant Township, southeast of Newaygo. One of the bullets hit a 43-year-old woman inside, seriously injuring her.

Police say a fire that sparked later Monday at X-Pert Truck & Trailer in Sparta is connected to the shooting.

Firefighters and state police at the scene of a fire at X-Pert in Sparta. (March 29, 2021)

County property records show the home where the shooting happened and the truck and trailer dealership are owned by the same person.