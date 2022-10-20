FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are looking for a Fremont family last seen four days ago.

No one has seen nor heard from Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano since Sunday morning, Michigan State Police said in a Thursday release. They left behind their pets and a family member who needs full-time care. Their cellphones are off.

Relatives told investigators that Tony Cirigliano, the father, was “exhibiting paranoid behaviors” on Sunday.

Tony Cirigliano, 51, stands 5-foot-6 and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and is clean-shaven. Suzette Cirigliano, also 51, is 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and glasses. Brandon Cirigliano, 19, is 5-foot-8 and about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Noah, 15, is 5-foot-6 and about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Both Brandon and Noah have autism, police say.

An undated photo of Suzette and Anthony Cirigliano (via Michigan State Police) An undated photo of Noah (left) and Brandon (right) Cirigliano. (via Michigan State Police)

The family may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with Michigan license plate DJL1982.

MSP is aiding Fremont police in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at 231.924.2400 or 911.

Fremont is about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan. It is home to about 4,500 people.