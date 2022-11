SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say there is not believed to be an outstanding threat after a death south of Fremont Friday.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police sought to dispel online “rumors,” saying there was no apparent threat to the community.

The shooting death happened on 80th Street near Sleeper Avenue in Sheridan Township. No information about the person killed was released.

Police are investigating, as they do with all shooting deaths.