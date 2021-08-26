MSP looking for missing teen in Newaygo Co.

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Newaygo County are looking for a missing teenager.

Annika Ames, 14, from Big Prairie Township, was last seen at her home around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Michigan State Police said in a release.

She told her mom she was at a party in the area of Oxbow Park, officials say.

She is described as 5’5″ tall, around 210 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie dye hoodie with the words “Lowell Choir” on the front and “Ames” on the back. She was carrying a pink Nike backpack.

Anyone with information about where she is should call the MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171 or call 911.