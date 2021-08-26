MSP looking for missing teen in Newaygo Co.

Newaygo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A photo of Annika Ames. (courtesy Michigan State Police)

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Newaygo County are looking for a missing teenager.

Annika Ames, 14, from Big Prairie Township, was last seen at her home around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Michigan State Police said in a release.

She told her mom she was at a party in the area of Oxbow Park, officials say.

She is described as 5’5″ tall, around 210 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie dye hoodie with the words “Lowell Choir” on the front and “Ames” on the back.  She was carrying a pink Nike backpack.

Anyone with information about where she is should call the MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!