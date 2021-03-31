MSP: Grant-area shooting, Sparta fire connected

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say Monday’s shooting near Grant and a fire in Sparta appear to be connected.

A 43-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital on Monday after several shots were fired into her home on Fox Drive near the intersection of Thornapple Avenue in Grant Township. Michigan State Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

That same day, there was a fire at the X-Pert Truck & Trailer dealership along E. Division Street on the east side of Sparta.

Firefighters and state police at the scene of a fire at X-Pert in Sparta. (March 29, 2021)

MSP now believe the two are connected and are investigating “potential suspects,” it posted on Twitter.

MSP said Wednesday the woman is still in the hospital. She was listed in critical condition Monday.

Anyone with information on the two incidents should call the MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171.