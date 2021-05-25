MSP confirms identity of man shot and killed by troopers

The scene on 10 Mile Road in Beaver Township where Michigan State Police troopers shot and killed someone. (May 22, 2021)

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police says troopers thought a man that was shot and killed near Hesperia Saturday was armed with a gun, but it turned out to be a BB gun.

MSP confirmed his identity as Johnny Owen King, 63.

He was living at the property where it happened near the intersection of West 10 Mile Road and Comstock Avenue in Beaver Township, between Hesperia and Bitely, MSP said in a Tuesday release.

MSP says it was investigating reports of domestic assault around 8:50 a.m. Saturday and went into the trailer King lived in. Troopers asked him to come outside to talk and he refused, MSP said.

He armed himself with what looked like a rifle — which turned out to be a .177 caliber BB gun — at which point he was shot, MSP said.

A .177 caliber bb gun. (Courtesy MSP)

News 8 previously spoke to King’s uncle, Harry Pulsipher Sr., who said his nephew was shot and killed by MSP.

The incident is still being investigated.