Masks optional at Newaygo Public Schools this year

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Masks will be optional for the start of the school year at Newaygo Public Schools this fall.

Masks will be optional for both staff and students, the school’s Superintendent Jeff Wright said in a letter sent to Newaygo Public Schools families.

Classes will also only meet in person, as virtual learning will not be an option.

The COVID-19 vaccine will not be required for staff and students, and COVID-19 rapid testing will also not be required for extracurricular activities.

Those policies are subject to change, Wright noted.

The school’s first day of classes will be Aug. 30.