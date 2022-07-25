GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for a shooting that injured a woman.

Levi Daniel Hubler of Hixon, Tennessee, was sentenced on Monday to serve 15 to 50 years in prison. The sentencing came after he pleaded no contest to a count of assault with intent to murder.

On March 29, 2021, a woman was seriously injured after shots were fired into her Grant Township home while she was sleeping.

Police have said the shooting was connected to a fire that started hours later at X-Pert Truck & Trailer in Sparta. County property records show the home the woman was shot in and the dealership are owned by the same person.

During a preliminary hearing it was revealed that Hubler used to live in that home and had worked at X-Pert Truck & Trailer. The property owner testified Hubler had accused him of sleeping with his girlfriend.

“He got mad at me and accused me of sleeping with his girlfriend. We had a falling out prior to that. I had a conversation with him about drug use. Things were not great at that point,” the property owner had said during his testimony.