Man sentenced to serve prison time for hit-and-run that killed 2

A photo of a deadly crash in Newaygo County on July 11. 2020.

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to serve prison time for a 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed two people in Newaygo County.

Jason William Wardell was sentenced to serve eight to 30 years in prison. He has credit for serving 331 days.

The July 2020 crash killed two motorcycle riders, Roger Devries, 63, and Melanie Devries, 61.

In February of this year, Wardell pleaded no contest to operating with a suspended license causing death.

At Wardell’s sentencing, the judge noted Wardell has five previous offenses of driving under the influence.

“It’s clear you have a history of driving under the influence,” the judge said.