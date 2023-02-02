FILE – Darrell Dakan, pictured in a still image from Zoom during a court hearing on Dec. 29, 2021.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend decades in prison for killing his son outside their home near White Cloud in 2021.

On Wednesday, Darrell Dean Dakan, 70, was sentenced to a maximum of 40 years for second-degree in the death of his son, Joshua Dakan, according to court records.

In December, a jury found Darrell Dakan guilty of second-degree murder and felony weapons charges.

On Dec. 27, 2021, 38-year-old Joshua Dakan arrived at their Monroe Township home and was sitting in the passenger seat of his friend’s car when his father came out, court records say. Darrell Dakan accused his son of leaving a cable stretched across his driveway, which damaged his pickup truck.

The two argued before Darell Dakan got out a rifle and shot him, according to court testimony.

Darrell Dakan admitted to shooting his son but said it was in self-defense.