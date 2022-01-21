Man sentenced after opening fire at a party last year

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who opened fire at a party in May of last year will serve years in state prison.

Clifton Bonter was sentenced Friday to 2 years, 5 months to 15 years in prison. He received credit for 258 days served.

About 50 people, including several children, were gathered at a home near Grant in May 2021 when the shots were fired. Police say one person had minor injuries.

At the sentencing, Bonter’s lawyer indicated that Bonter had been drinking when it happened.

“I asked him, ‘Cliff, what’s going on?’ when I first met him in the jail, and he goes, ‘I don’t have any recollection of what happened,’ and I believe that. Because it’s not the Clifton Bonter that I know,” Bonter’s lawyer said.

In October, Bonter pleaded no contest to charges of discharging a firearm in or at a building causing injury and felony firearms.