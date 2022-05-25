GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of injuring a woman in a Newaygo-area shooting last year has pleaded no contest to charges.

Levi Hubler, 27, of Hixon, Tennessee, pleaded no contest to one count of assault with intent to murder. All other charges were dismissed, according to court records.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 25.

The charges stem from a March 29, 2021 shooting in Grant Township that seriously injured a 43-year-old woman.

Michigan State Police said one of the bullets fired at the home on Fox Drive near Thornapple Avenue hit a woman inside.

Police said a fire that started hours after the shooting at X-Pert Truck & Trailer in Sparta is connected to the first crime. County property records show the home where the shooting happened and the truck and trailer dealership are owned by the same person.