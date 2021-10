An undated mug shot of Clifton David Bonter Jr. (courtesy)

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded no contest to opening fire at a Grant-area party.

Clifton David Bonter Jr. pleaded no contest on Oct. 19 to discharging a firearm in or at a building causing injury and felony firearms.

Bonter was charged after a May shooting in Ashland Township. Officials say about 50 people, including several children, were gathered at a home when shots were fired. One person sustained minor injuries.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022.