DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Dayton Township man was killed while plowing his driveway on Saturday.

Around 12:25 p.m., deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of W 24th Street near S Van Wagoner Avenue after receiving reports that a man was pinned under a tractor.

Responding deputies found a 76-year-old man pinned under a tractor. He had been plowing the driveway when family members found him.

The man died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. His name has not been released.

It’s unclear how the man became pinned under the tractor.

The investigation is ongoing.