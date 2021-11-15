Man killed in crash with semi-truck near Fremont

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed when his pickup truck collided with a semi-truck southwest of Fremont Friday evening.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 80th Street and Maple Island Road in Sheridan Township.

Michigan State Police say an 81-year-old Twin Lake man who was headed west on 80th pulled his Honda Ridgeline pickup truck into the path of a northbound semi-truck. The semi and pickup collided, shoving the Ridgeline into another pickup truck.

The second pickup rolled, but the driver wasn’t hurt.

The driver of the Ridgeline died at the scene.

The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.