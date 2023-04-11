SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hit and killed by a car near Fremont late Monday, according to Michigan State Police.

At 11:21 p.m., a man was walking in the eastbound lane of 48th Street between Croswell Avenue and Baldwin Avenue in Sherman Township when he was hit by a vehicle, according to MSP. The man, a 41-year-old from White Cloud, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash, MSP said.

The crash is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen the man walking in the roadway before the crash to contact MSP at 231.873.2171.