WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man convicted of felony murder in a cold case dating back four decades was sentenced this week to life in prison without possibility of parole.

The sentencing comes nearly seven months after a Newaygo County jury found Roy Leando Snell guilty in the 1983 death of Rick Atwood.

Atwood, who was 25 years old at the time, was last seen on Aug. 10, 1983, in White Cloud. Snell was 18 at that time and living in the area.

Atwood’s brown 1975 Pontiac Trans Am was recovered in the Grand Rapids area at a hotel two months later. His body has never been found.

Snell was reported as the last person to be seen with Atwood and said he wanted to rob Atwood shortly before his disappearance. Jurors were told that Atwood was known as someone who sold marijuana in the White Cloud area. His DNA was found on cigarette butts in Atwood’s car. Investigators said robbery was a possible motive.

The murder charge was filed against Snell in March 2020.