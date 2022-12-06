FILE – Darrell Dakan, pictured in a still image from Zoom during a court hearing on Dec. 29, 2021.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of killing his son outside their home near White Cloud in 2021.

Darrell Dean Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder and weapons – felony firearm on Friday in the death of his son, Joshua Dakan, the Newgao County prosecutor said in a Tuesday release.

The guilty verdict came after a jury trial that lasted nearly a week.

On Dec. 27, 2021, 38-year-old Joshua Dakan arrived at their Monroe Township home and was sitting in the passenger seat of his friend’s car when his father came out, court records say. Darrell Dakan accused his son of leaving a cable stretched across his driveway, which damaged his pickup truck.

The two argued before Darell Dakan got out a rifle and shot him, according to court testimony.

During a hearing in December, the father admitted to shooting his son, but said it was in self-defense.

Darell Dakan’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023. He faces up to life in prison.