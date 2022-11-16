A mug shot of Roy Snell from the Hennepin County, Minnesota, Sheriff’s Office.

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Newaygo County jury found a man guilty in the 1983 murder of a White Cloud man.

On Wednesday, the jury found Roy Leando Snell guilty of murder and weapons charges, according to court officials.

The charges stem from the 1983 murder of 25-year-old Rick Atwood. He was last seen alive pumping gas in his 1975 Pontiac Trans Am in White Cloud.

Snell has been the main suspect from the beginning when Atwood’s car was found several months later in October, 50 miles away in Grand Rapids at an East Leonard Avenue service station. There was nobody in the car, but there was part of a broken shovel, according to police records.

It is believed that Snell, who has committed numerous other crimes, killed Atwood over some marijuana and cash.

In March 2020, Snell was arrested in Minneapolis.

Atwood’s body has not been found, according to state police.