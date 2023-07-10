GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged in a human trafficking case in Newaygo County is now facing charges in federal court in Philadelphia.

Patrick Lathrop, 30, is scheduled to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia Monday on one count of use of an interstate commerce facility to entice a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, three counts of manufacture and attempted manufacture of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

The federal indictment charging Lathrop was filed in federal court on June 6 then a court order directing him to be transferred from Newaygo County to Philadelphia was signed on June 30, according to court records.

Lathrop, of Philadelphia, was charged on Jan. 17 in Newaygo County with child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and distributing sexually explicit child material. Those criminal charges in Newaygo County Circuit Court were dismissed on June 22.

He was arrested at Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids on Jan. 14. The Grant Police Department said he was coming to meet the victim.

The police department said a seminar at Grant High School about the risk of sex trafficking online led to the arrest of Lathrop. After the seminar, the police department said a student went to the school resource officer and asked for help.