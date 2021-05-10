Man charged in Grant-area shooting that injured 1

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grant man has been charged after allegedly opening fire at a party over the weekend.

Clifton David Bonter Jr., 40, was arraigned Monday on counts of discharging a firearm in or at a building causing injury and felony firearm, the Newaygo County prosecutor said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Mason Drive and East Moore Road in Ashland Township, south of the city of Grant. Michigan State Police say about 50 people, including several children, were gathered at a home when the shots were fired. One person sustained minor injuries.

Bonter is expected back in court May 20 and again May 27 for hearings.