WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged after investigators found a bomb and bomb-making materials in his Newaygo County home, according to the county prosecutor.

Luke Isaac Terpstra of Grant was charged with possessing bombs with unlawful intent, which is a felony. He could face up to 15 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines if convicted.

The charges stem from a search of his Grant home where investigators found a bomb and bomb-making materials. The prosecutor did not say what he was planning to do with the bomb or why investigators were searching his home.

Terpstra is set to appear in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 18.

The investigation is ongoing, the prosecutor said. Anyone with information should contact the Grant Police Department at 231.834.7212.