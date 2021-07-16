Man burned at Fremont Meijer, airlifted to hospital

DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was airlifted to the hospital Friday after sustaining serious burns at the Fremont Meijer.

The Fremont Police Department says emergency responders were called to the store on S. Green Avenue north of W. 48th Street around 2:15 p.m. A man there had burns to his chest and arms.

Bystanders started helping the man right away before emergency responders took over. The man was ultimately airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

Police did not indicate what caused the burns, but said it was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public.

“On behalf of everyone involved, we hope for the best possible outcome for the victim,” the Fremont Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has more information is asked to call police at 231.924.2100.