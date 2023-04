GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old from Kent City was killed in a crash in Newaygo County Saturday, according to deputies.

The crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Spruce Avenue at 96th Street in Grant Township, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived to find the 20-year-old Kent City man dead at the scene. They said he had been heading south on Spruce when he lost control and crashed into trees.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.