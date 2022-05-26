NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A juvenile was taken into custody Thursday over a school threat in Newaygo, school officials say.

A threat was posted to social media that mentioned Newaygo Public Schools, Newaygo Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Wright said in a letter to families.

The district’s resource officer found out about the threat around 11:15 a.m. and the school went into secure mode. Staff and students could walk around in the building but no one was allowed in or out, the superintendent said.

A juvenile was taken into custody by the Newaygo Police Department, the school said.

The school went out of secure mode around 11:25 a.m. Officials have not identified any other threats.

“While this is an isolated incident, we encourage you to talk with your student on the repercussions of posting threats on social media,” Wright wrote in the letter. “Please also encourage your student that if they see or hear something, to say something.”

Students can make confidential reports by calling OK2Say at 855.565.2729 or online.