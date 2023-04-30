LILLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person is injured and Aeromed was called to the scene of a crash in Newaygo County Sunday afternoon, dispatch said.

Around 3:42 p.m., first responders got called to a crash on 14 Mile Road and Woodbridge Avenue in Lilley Township. At least one person was injured, dispatch said. They did not say how many people or what their injuries were.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Aeromed was called to the scene. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Lilley Township fire and rescue and Life EMS also responded.