GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s understandable to feel a little woozy after winning the lottery. But for one Newaygo County man, he actually needed medical attention after his big win.

The anonymous 55-year-old player purchased a $1 million winning ticket from a Wesco gas station in Grant, according to the Michigan Lottery. The man said that after winning, his mother grew concerned for his well-being.

“…When I saw I won $1 million, I thought I was having a heart attack! I went to my mom’s house to show her the ticket and when I walked in the door, she told me to sit down and took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking,” he said in a statement.

The man was OK and went to the lottery’s headquarters to claim his prize. He opted for the $693,000 lump sum rather than annuity payments. He said he plans to use the winnings to complete some home improvements and also help others.

“Winning feels like a dream and is going to make my life a lot easier,” he said in a statement.

The winning ticket was part of the Michigan Lottery’s $1,000,000 Extravaganza Instant game, which launched in September and has already paid out more than $15 million to players.