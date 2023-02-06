WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was found dead after a house fire in White Cloud Saturday afternoon.

Someone noticed smoke coming from the home on Pine Hill Street west of S. Evergreen Drive around 1:50 p.m. Saturday and called 911. By the time firefighters got there, the home was fully involved, the White Cloud Police Department said.

Once crews were able to get the fire under control, they searched the home and found the homeowner dead inside.

The homeowner’s name was not released Monday. The death remained under investigation.

It’s not yet known what sparked the fire.