Hesperia grad hospitalized after CO leak near Faster Horses festival

HESPERIA, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the people hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak near the Faster Horses music festival is from West Michigan.

Three men were found dead and two others were unconscious inside a camper a few miles away from the festival.

Related Content 4 dead, 2 in critical condition at Faster Horses Festival

Kurtis Stitt, 20, is one of the survivors. He graduated from Hespieria High School in 2019.

Authorities stressed the importance of keeping generators and exhaust fumes from vehicles away from camping areas.

A fourth person, a 30-year-old woman, died in an unrelated incident. Her cause of death has not yet been released.

The three-day music festival started Friday at the Michigan International Speedway.