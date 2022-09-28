NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Heritage Museum of Newaygo County is reopening to the public after a move to a new facility.

The museum just completed a 2-year, $1.8 million renovation and expansion. Museum leaders say there will be all revamped exhibits in a space that’s double the size of the museum’s previous building.

People in the community worked hard to make it all happen, according to Steven Radtke, executive director of the Heritage Museum of Newaygo County.

“The volunteers and staff have been working overtime to try and get the new facility ready so it’s exciting to be able to see all of their hard work come together in such a beautiful new space and have the community recognize what a great resource and what a unique history the area has,” he said.

The exhibits will focus on Newaygo’s local history, including logging, farming, and Native American tourism. The museum will also debut an exhibit called Stitches in Time, about the history of fashion and sewing in the home.

A photo of the Stitches in Time exhibit, courtesy of the Heritage Museum of Newaygo County.

“Anybody that studies history knows that it tends to repeat itself so we like to be able to connect people with their history so they can learn what their ancestors did and what people did in the past, so that they can use it to make judgements about what to do in the future and use that to make judgements about what’s going on now,” said Radtke.

The museum will be hosting an open house Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free donuts and cider will be available. The museum’s regular hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.