GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Monday evening school board meeting in Grant may again include debate over the future of the health center at Grant Middle School and the mural there that includes LGBTQ+ symbols.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center at Grant High School.

On June 19, the Grand Public Schools Board of Education voted to cut ties with Family Health Care, which operates the Child and Adolescent Health Center, after 90 days. That vote is facing a legal challenge and the superintendent said the school board president, Neil Geers, resigned after it happened.

Family Health Care filed the challenge to the decision to end the contract, saying the school board may have improperly advertised the June 19 meeting and violated the Open Meetings Act. It also said the school board has not brought up any operational problems with the health center.

Some parents previously objected to the inclusion of LGBTQ+ symbols on a mural at the health center, which was designed by a student.

A Family Health Care spokesperson said the agency has been served notice to vacate the health center on or before Oct. 6. He said FHC will continue to serve students until it vacates.

