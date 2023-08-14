GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Recall petitions are expected to be filed this week against four Grant Public Schools Board of Education members who voted to cut ties with the organization running the health clinic in the district’s middle school.

The petitions seek to recall Rachel Gort, Ken Thorne, Richard Vance and Sabrina Veltkamp-Blok, citing their June 19 votes to issue a letter to terminate the school district’s partnership with Family Health Care.

Superintendent Brett Zuver said a hearing on the matter has been scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Newaygo County Courthouse.

Some parents previously objected to the inclusion of LGBTQ+ symbols on a student-designed mural at the Child and Adolescent Health Center inside Grant Middle School. Though the board has not said so directly, many people think Family Health Care’s contract was ended because of the mural.

RIGHT NOW: In Grant a group of community members are calling for the recall of 4 Grant Public School Board Members stemming from their decisions on the Family Health Center at Grant Middle School.



The health center has been the focus of controversy due to LQBTQ+ depictions. pic.twitter.com/dwuJs2yMcD — Amanda Porter News (@ItsAmandaPorter) August 14, 2023

FHC filed the challenge to the decision to end its contract, saying the school board may have improperly advertised the June 19 meeting and violated the Open Meetings Act. It also said the school board has not brought up any operational problems with the health center.

In July, the school board unanimously approved a resolution to enter negotiations with FHC or another provider to run the clinic.