GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grant school board selected a new board member Monday.

The Grant Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-1 for Stephanie Dieble to fill the vacant seat.

The board said it believes as a person who uses a wheelchair, Dieble brings a unique perspective to the board. It said she came very prepared with priorities and encouraged the board to take a closer look at Americans with Disabilities requirements and accessibility within the district.

It comes after the school board president, Neil Geers, resigned after the school board voted on June 19 to cut ties with Family Health Care, which operates the Child and Adolescent Health Center, after 90 days.

On July 10, Geers’ resignation was accepted by the board. The board also unanimously approved a resolution to enter negotiations with FHC or another provider.

FHC filed a challenge to the decision to end the contract, saying the school board may have improperly advertised the June 19 meeting and violated the Open Meetings Act. It also said the school board has not brought up any operational problems with the health center.

Some parents previously objected to the inclusion of LGBTQ+ symbols on a mural at the health center, which was designed by a student.