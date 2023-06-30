GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — After the Grant Public School Board voted to cut ties with the health center inside its middle school, the meeting at which that vote occurred is facing a legal challenge.

The challenge comes from the operator of the health center, Family Health Care, and centers on whether the Grant school board properly advertised its June 19 meeting to the public.

The district’s superintendent, Brett Zuver, said that during the June 19 meeting, a “surprise motion” — one that was not on the agenda — was made. As a result, four school board members voted to end the district’s contract with Family Health Care.

According to Family Health Care, the board may have violated the Open Meetings Act.

On Friday afternoon, a special meeting will take place to discuss whether the June 19 meeting was in compliance, Zuver said.

Family Health Care said the board has not mentioned any operational issues with its Child and Adolescent Health Center, but last year, some parents shared concerns about a mural at the facility which featured LGBTQ+ symbols.

Rachelle Hallo, whose grandson receives care at the Child and Adolescent Health Center, said the center’s closure will have a big impact on her grandson.

“My grandson has separation anxiety, and he also doesn’t transition well,” Hallo said. “And for me to think I need to find another doctor, when I know he has a connection there, is heartbreaking to me.”