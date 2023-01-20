GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Grant police say a seminar at a school led them to net a suspect in a human trafficking case.

The Grant Police Department says that after the officer hosted a seminar at Grant High School about the risk of sex trafficking online, a student went to the school resource officer and asked for help.

Investigators arrested Patrick Lathrop, 30, of Philadelphia, at Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids on Jan. 14. They say he was coming to meet the victim.

Lathrop was charged Jan. 17 with child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and distributing sexually explicit child material. If convicted of all the counts, he faces life in prison. He could also be charged with federal crimes.

Lathrop was ordered held at the Newaygo County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Grant police say the Newaygo County prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices, FBI, airport police and Philadelphia police aided in their investigation.