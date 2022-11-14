GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents who oppose the use of LGBTQ symbols on a mural at a health center at Grant Middle School are expected to be at tonight’s school board meeting.

The parents had previously been asking just that the mural be removed. Now, they want the Child and Adolescent Health Center completely shut down over untested concerns about what Proposal 3 means for health care.

“The fight for our kids is far from over,” a Facebook post from one opponent reads in part.

The mural was painted by a 16-year-old Grant High School student who won a contest. It shows several characters, including some wearing shirts that have LGBTQ pride symbols on them. The parents — about 100 of them — have argued the images are “causing division” and that the school should be a “neutral place.” The painting also includes some characters pulled from a video game which some of the objecting parents have described as “satanic.”

The student now has an attorney, who says she is considering removing the images sourced from the video game — which weren’t included in her original submission and were added to fill space — but that she is not willing to remove the LGBTQ symbols or change anything else about the mural.

“It’s just a matter of showing that you won’t stand down when there are bullies out there or a faction of people who don’t agree with you or have these, I would say, old-school, bigoted feelings that just want to force their way…” the student’s attorney Mitch Bisson, a Grant native now living in Las Vegas who is handling the case pro bono, told News 8 last week.

The clinic is located in the middle school but run by an outside health care agency, which leases the space.

“Everybody’s accepted at our clinic. We do not judge anybody,” Lori Donati, who works at the health center and organized the art contest, previously told News 8. “We support (the artist) 100% with her painting. We like it. It’s all inclusive and that’s what this school needs.”

The Grant Public Schools superintendent has called for civility.

“Maybe Grant, Michigan, can be an example for the rest of … our county, our state and even the country for figuring out a way to have people with different thoughts and viewpoints get back together and be able to talk and truly listen to one another,” Superintendent Brett Zuver said.

The school board meeting was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. News 8’s Byron Tollefson will be there and will have reports at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.