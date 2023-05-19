WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Fremont man was convicted and sentenced Monday for the March 2022 stabbing of a Fremont couple, according to Newaygo County’s prosecuting attorney.

On March 2, 2022, a man broke into an apartment in Fremont and stabbed the couple inside, police said. Both Jewel Daniels and Kiegan Ostrander survived, but they were severely injured: Ostrander was stabbed twice in the neck, while Daniels had several reconstructive surgeries and over 400 stitches.

Deion Moore Hanna, then 24, was arrested the next morning and arraigned on March 4, 2022.

Hanna was convicted of two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count of first-degree home invasion, according to a May 19 news release.

On Monday, he was sentenced. Hanna will spend between 23.75 and 60 years in prison. 23.75 years is the longest minimum sentence recommended by Michigan’s sentencing guidelines.