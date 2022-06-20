Police at the scene of a shooting in downtown Fremont on June 16, 2022.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces an attempted murder charge and other counts in connection to a shooting at a home in downtown Fremont that injured one person.

Steven Skinner of Fremont was arraigned Friday on charges of felony assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, misdemeanor possession of a firearm under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor domestic violence, the Newaygo County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The shooting happened Thursday evening at an apartment on Main Street near Division Avenue. Police said a man was shot and injured and the shooter was arrested without incident. Police did not say what led up to the shooting or how the two men knew one another.

Skinner is expected back in court June 20 and July 7.