GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Still struggling to find the perfect gift for someone this holiday season? One Fremont company might have your solution.

The Great Lakes Bee Company is offering startup kits for those interested in beekeeping right in their backyards, bees included. The company is hoping that this will increase the rise of beekeepers in the region.

GLBC is taking pre-orders on the bees that are currently pollinating crops in California and building hives in Georgia. They will then be available for pickup in May 2024 at Kropscott Farm in Fremont.

The company will also be holding bee keeping classes in March to help prepare you for everything that comes with the bees.

But say you don’t want to start your own beekeeping hobby. Well, GLBC is offering other gift items from its local honey and items made from beeswax like candles, lip balms and soaps.

You can check out all of the company’s offerings by clicking here.