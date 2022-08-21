FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are asking the public for help finding two runaway teenagers.

The Fremont Police Department said 13-year-old Ariah Hebrank left her Fremont home and is believed to be with 14-year-old Trenton Garcia. They were last seen on Saturday.

Police believe Ariah was wearing a dark gray t-shirt with black and gray leggings with Nike tennis shoes. It’s unknown what Trenton was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.689.5288 or Silent Observer at 231.652.1121.